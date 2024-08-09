The Boston Celtics are coming off an incredible 2023-24 season run that was capped by an NBA Finals victory. However, the Celtics' have players representing them well into the offseason. Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Jayson Tatum are suited up for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics. Tatum registered a Did Not Play (DNP) in Team USA's thrilling win over Serbia on Thursday, promising a warning from one of Stephen Curry's ex-teammates.

Quinn Cook, who played with the Golden State Warriors for two years, believes Tatum's DNP will give him the motivation he needs to make a huge leap in the coming season.

“Jayson Tatum will win MVP this season! Three straight All-NBA first teams, winning a gold medal in 2021 while being the 2nd leading scorer on the team and just won his first NBA championship to not playing a minute for Team USA,” Cook wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside two thinking-faced emojis. “All the motivation he needs. Look out NBA.”

Tatum may not be playing extended minutes for Team USA, but his mere presence and support are helping the team achieve great things.

Serbia had the USA on the ropes with an early double-digit lead on Thursday. However, Stephen Curry and company stormed back. Curry finished the game with 36 points and made a clutch three that gave his team the momentum. Meanwhile, LeBron James dropped a triple-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Jayson Tatum looks to carry momentum into 2024-25 season

Tatum played a huge role in the Celtics' stellar regular season and playoff run. Through 74 regular season games, he averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and shot 37.6 percent on three-pointers. Tatum's two-way prowess helped lead Boston to a 64-18 finish and their first title since 2008. As a result, the Celtics signed Tatum to a five-year, $315 million extension during the offseason.

The star forward looks to help Boston repeat as champions in 2025. Of course, he does not have to bear the load alone.

Jaylen Brown is Tatum's partner-in-crime. He averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Brown embraced his role as a defensive stopper during the regular season and playoffs. In the NBA Finals, he made life hard for star Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, constantly full-court pressing him.

If Brown and Tatum stay together, the Celtics could have the best wing pairing in the league for years to come. Moreover, if Tatum wins in the 2024 Olympics, he will have even more to add to his resume. It will be exciting to watch the star forward continue his journey.