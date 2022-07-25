Quantcast
Celtics fans react to Boston making Jaylen Brown trade offer for Kevin Durant

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN dropped a bomb very early on Monday when he reported that the Boston Celtics have ’emerged’ as the top contender for the Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes, saying that Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown is a centerpiece of a potential trade that would land Boston the Brooklyn Nets superstar .

The Celtics appear no closer to acquiring Durant than others in discussions with the Nets, but Boston’s ability to include All-Star forward Jaylen Brown as a centerpiece in offers does help make the team formidable in its pursuit, sources said.

Woj’s news certainly woke up countless people and extended the sleepless time of many others, with legion of NBA fans taking to Twitter to react to the news.

Here’s one that you should have already seen coming because it is simply a Kevin Durant meme that just won’t die and probably wouldn’t — ever.

The Celtics have proven themselves as legitimate NBA title contender with Brown and Jayson Tatum leading the team to an NBA Eastern Conference championship and an NBA Finals appearance in the 2021-22 NBA season. As talented as Brown is, the Celtics parting ways with him for someone like Kevin Durant would definitely elevate Boston’s ceiling, and he could be the leader the team needs to finally get over the hump.

However, not everyone is happy about that idea.

Celtics fan Chuck M. offers a different take, as he mentioned the relatively lousy packages the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors have for Kevin Durant.

More dramatic takes:

