Celtics fans react to Boston making Jaylen Brown trade offer for Kevin Durant

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN dropped a bomb very early on Monday when he reported that the Boston Celtics have ’emerged’ as the top contender for the Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes, saying that Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown is a centerpiece of a potential trade that would land Boston the Brooklyn Nets superstar .

The Celtics appear no closer to acquiring Durant than others in discussions with the Nets, but Boston’s ability to include All-Star forward Jaylen Brown as a centerpiece in offers does help make the team formidable in its pursuit, sources said.

Woj’s news certainly woke up countless people and extended the sleepless time of many others, with legion of NBA fans taking to Twitter to react to the news.

Good morning! Did I miss anything while I was asleep? 🙄😂 — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 25, 2022

Here’s one that you should have already seen coming because it is simply a Kevin Durant meme that just won’t die and probably wouldn’t — ever.

You cant make this shit up pic.twitter.com/EyS8TeqxEv — ȶei (@notorioustei) July 25, 2022

The Celtics have proven themselves as legitimate NBA title contender with Brown and Jayson Tatum leading the team to an NBA Eastern Conference championship and an NBA Finals appearance in the 2021-22 NBA season. As talented as Brown is, the Celtics parting ways with him for someone like Kevin Durant would definitely elevate Boston’s ceiling, and he could be the leader the team needs to finally get over the hump.

However, not everyone is happy about that idea.

They out chere' smokin' ALLLLLL these years to BUILD this for LONG-TERM sucess…and trade it away for one or two titles ???? MAYBE ??? WHHHHHY ???? — Charles Smalls (@CharlesSmalls77) July 25, 2022

Boston would be stupid to give up so much — Strong Faith *GAZA* (@pnutc) July 25, 2022

Celtics fan Chuck M. offers a different take, as he mentioned the relatively lousy packages the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors have for Kevin Durant.

I really want to believe that the new "reports" about Jaylen/KD have more to do with the anemic offerings by Miami and Toronto than Boston's alleged interest. — Chuck M. (@McK_Chuck) July 25, 2022

More dramatic takes:

Brown was never going to sign an extension now. He’d be leaving too much money on the table. It’s possible he’s indicated a reluctance to re-sign in a couple of years, but that would be a little odd this far out. Especially so, given Brown’s history of being happy in Boston. https://t.co/KZs8biY9dz — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 25, 2022

It sure is weird that Cs fans are attached to the guy who’s helped them get to 4 ECFs and a Finals. Insane if you ask me. — Trey (@TA1297) July 25, 2022

Me if Jaylen and Smart get traded for Durant pic.twitter.com/MTgu6eR8i7 — A Man With No Name (@SnottieDrippen) July 25, 2022