Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Boston Celtics are on a three-game winning streak, and Malcolm Brogdon wants Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks to know they are coming for the East top seed.

Brogdon sent the serious warning after Boston demolished the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, 137-93. The Celtics improved to 52-23 on the season with the win, putting them just one and half game behind the Bucks.

Boston has seven games left on the year, which keeps them in contention for the no. 1 seed not only in the conference but also the whole NBA. and sure enough, Brogdon didn’t hide their desire to topple Giannis and co. from their throne.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think it’s apparent when Milwaukee took the No. 1 seed from us after the break, it was sort of a shock to us that we had dropped because we had created some separation…That’s something we want, we want the No. 1 seed,” Brogdon said, per Brian Robb of MassLive.

With Jayson Tatum out due to hip injury, Malcolm Brogdon and the Celtics certainly showed how much they want the win. Brogdon finished with the second-best mark on the team with 20 points, five rebounds and nine assists. Jaylen Brown led the way for the franchise with 41 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.

It remains to be seen if Boston can keep the momentum going after struggling for some time after the All-Star break. But with three straight victories, there is no denying the team is brimming with confidence right now. The Celtics play the Washington Wizards next before taking on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in what could potentially be a deciding factor for the no. 1 seed in the East.