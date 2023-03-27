A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics capitalized on a soft opponent Sunday night, as they had a cakewalk of a 137-93 home win against the visiting San Antonio Spurs. With the Celtics missing the services of Jayson Tatum because of a left hip bruise, Brown took it upon himself to show the way for Boston.

Brown torched San Antonio for 41 points on 18-for-29 shooting from the field and also grabbed 13 rebounds to go with three assists and a steal. He did all that in just 36 minutes of floor duty, while also going plus-28.

Prior to that sensational performance by Jaylen Brown, Boston had not seen a showing like that from a Celtics player in over 20 years, per StatMuse, which also noted that the last time it was done by someone from the team was in 2002 when Paul Pierce was still running the show in Beantown.

Jaylen Brown today: 41 PTS

13 REB

+28 First Celtic to reach those numbers since Paul Pierce in 2002. pic.twitter.com/ty7eWl5hsG — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 27, 2023

With not much resistance coming from the Spurs, Jaylen Brown was able to have his way on offense for the most part of the game. He was salty from the 3-point region, though, making just two of his 10 attempts from there. Outside of that and his five turnovers, which — forgivable given his usage — there’s not a lot the Celtics could have asked of him.

Brown and the Celtics are now on a three-game win streak and will take a rest on Monday before hitting the court again on Tuesday in a road meeting with the Washington Wizards.

On the season, Jaylen Brown is averaging 26.7 points per game on 49.1 percent shooting from the floor.