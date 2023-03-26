Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The San Antonio Spurs visit the Boston Celtics on Sunday night. Jayson Tatum is on the injury report and listed as questionable. Tatum is dealing with a left hip contusion that he suffered when he fell to the floor in the Celtics’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 15. The question is this: Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight vs. the Spurs?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Jayson Tatum injury status vs. Spurs

Given Jayson Tatum is questionable on the injury report, it is not yet known if he will be suiting up against the Spurs. Tatum was listed as questionable on the injury report last week in the Celtics’ first game after the small forward hurt his hip, but he ended up playing 36 minutes in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Celtics could use Sunday as an opportunity to give Tatum some rest. Boston should be able to defeat San Antonio regardless of Tatum’s status. The Spurs have the second-worst record in the Western Conference. San Antonio is on a three-game losing streak with a 5-24 record in its last 29 games.

Boston has won four of its last five games. During the Celtics’ two-game winning streak, Tatum has scored 70 points on 55.1% shooting from the field. Boston outscored the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings by a combined 48 points in the last two contests.

Tatum’s early-season MVP candidacy has dissipated, but he is making the case for a second straight All-NBA First-Team selection. Tatum is averaging career-highs of 30.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. The Celtics are the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and on pace for 56 wins.

So, when it comes to the question of if Jayson Tatum is playing tonight vs. the Spurs, the answer is maybe.