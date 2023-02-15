The Boston Celtics got a clutch three-pointer from Sam Hauser to force overtime against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Apparently, the basketball gods would only allow one.

With the Celtics down two in overtime after a go-ahead triple from Jrue Holiday, Grant Williams curled toward the left wing and faked a three before turning over the ball against Giannis Antetokounmpo.

DON'T EVER AND I MEAN EVER ALLOW GRANT WILLIAMS TO COOK LMAOOOOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/iYnL0jU0x5 — Alvini Linguine (@Alvini_Linguine) February 15, 2023

After the game, Williams was completely candid about the turnover.

“When I shot faked, normally I take the little left hand stepback and I was going to shoot it. When I went back, I slipped,” said Grant Williams on the Celtics’ botched final play.

He also made sure to shoulder the blame to take heat away from head coach Joe Mazzulla. The Celtics coach held off from calling a timeout in order to try the catch the defense off guard but the risk didn’t pay off.

“It’s not on Joe,” Williams continued. “The last play, me not shooting the ball, that’s not on Joe. In those situations he trusts us, and it’s encouraging. So even in those situations, we don’t necessarily get the best looks, that’s on us because we’d been getting them the entire game, why change then?”

"When I went back I slipped." Grant Williams walks through final play of the game vs. Bucks pic.twitter.com/HYyxMgDM39 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 15, 2023

The very fact that the Celtics were able to take it to the Bucks despite the fact they were missing Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown was impressive in of itself. It’s the silver lining to the loss, which brought Milwaukee within half a game of Boston atop the Eastern Conference standings.