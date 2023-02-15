The Boston Celtics came seriously close to ending the Milwaukee Bucks’ 10-game winning streak on Tuesday. Jrue Holiday had other ideas.

The All-Star guard was his usual relentless self on the defensive end, garnering himself three steals and repeatedly stonewalling Celtics guards who challenged him. But on a rare occasion, it was his offense that shined even brighter for the Bucks as he poured in 40 points on eight three-pointers, both career-high marks for Holiday.

Jrue Holiday was particularly lethal late in the game, flexing his clutch gene to the tune of 17 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. His go-ahed triple with under 30 seconds left in OT ended up being the decisive dagger that gave the Bucks the lead for good.

Bucks fans came out in droves to give Holiday his flowers after the game.

One fan literally asked Bucks fans to make sure to keep Jrue Holiday’s flowers watered because the man truly deserves the praise.

🚨 Want A FREE Photoshop With You And Your GOAT Player?
RECOMMENDED
celtics, bucks, sam hauser

Celtics fans react to Sam Hauser’s epic game-tying three to force OT vs. Bucks

Kendall Capps ·

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Bucks, Celtics

VIDEO: Jrue Holiday’s insane 50-foot bomb vs. Celtics has Bucks fans buzzing

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum’s final status vs. Bucks amid Boston’s lengthy injury report

Jesse Cinquini ·

The breakout performance also gave Bucks fans ammunition to go at Knicks fans claiming he “robbed” Jalen Brunson of an All-Star slot. Brunson is having a fine campaign of his own, but Holiday’s two-way play is All-Star worthy as well.