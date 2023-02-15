The Boston Celtics came seriously close to ending the Milwaukee Bucks’ 10-game winning streak on Tuesday. Jrue Holiday had other ideas.

The All-Star guard was his usual relentless self on the defensive end, garnering himself three steals and repeatedly stonewalling Celtics guards who challenged him. But on a rare occasion, it was his offense that shined even brighter for the Bucks as he poured in 40 points on eight three-pointers, both career-high marks for Holiday.

Jrue Holiday tonight: 40 PTS

5 REB

7 AST

8 3PM (!!)

12-20 FG Career high in threes made. pic.twitter.com/TdXUTYNhKW — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 15, 2023

Jrue Holiday was particularly lethal late in the game, flexing his clutch gene to the tune of 17 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. His go-ahed triple with under 30 seconds left in OT ended up being the decisive dagger that gave the Bucks the lead for good.

🚨 JRUE HOLIDAY THREE FOR 40 POINTS AND THE LEAD ON TNT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/KDgBc8b5uG — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2023

Bucks fans came out in droves to give Holiday his flowers after the game.

I owe Jrue Holiday my life for what he has done in clutch moments. Unbelievable. — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) February 15, 2023

Maybe Jrue Holiday’s finest game as a Milwaukee Buck. Certainly his finest as a Milwaukee Buck in the regular season. What an extraordinary winner. — Ti Windisch (@TiWindisch) February 15, 2023

One fan literally asked Bucks fans to make sure to keep Jrue Holiday’s flowers watered because the man truly deserves the praise.

Jrue Holiday really got a 40 piece. Make sure y’all keep his flowers watered — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) February 15, 2023

The breakout performance also gave Bucks fans ammunition to go at Knicks fans claiming he “robbed” Jalen Brunson of an All-Star slot. Brunson is having a fine campaign of his own, but Holiday’s two-way play is All-Star worthy as well.