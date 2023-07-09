After leaving the Boston Celtics in free agency for a new role with the Dallas Mavericks, it was time for Grant Williams to say goodbye to Beantown. The former four-year Celtic posted a heartfelt message to his teammates and the city of Boston on Twitter Saturday night.

“I’m beyond grateful to have been a part of [the Celtics] and will forever have love for the people that surrounded me in this experience,” he wrote.

Williams came to Boston after being drafted in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. He spent the next four years of his career contributing to the C's off the bench, quickly quickly developing into a solid 3-and-D player.

Although his last season in green wasn't outstanding, Celtics fans will never forget his historic performance in Game 7 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Off the court, the former Tennessee Volunteer became known for his goofy personality, as he was essentially the class clown of the Celtics.

Star teammate Jayson Tatum especially embraced Williams' lovable antics. In response to his departure, Tatum posted on his Instagram story and congratulated his friend while also hoping for a future reunion.

“Sick about [you leaving] but happy as hell for you and your family,” he said. “Till we link up again.”

While Williams might be a little sad about leaving Beantown, his new contract should brighten his mood.

As part of a sjgn-and-trade between the Celtics and Mavs, he signed a four-year, $54 million contract. Plus, Williams will likely receive more playing time under Jason Kidd and get to work alongside former Celtic Kyrie Irving and superstar Luka Dončić.

In return for Grant Williams, Boston received multiple second-round selections, so it wasn't a total lose-lose situation. Perhaps Williams' replacement will be acquired via the Celtics' plethora of picks.