On their quest to defy history against the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics are trying to enjoy the ride after facing earlier adversity. None come as goofy and loved by the team as Grant Williams. Much like his nickname, Batman, he lives a double life as a good role player in-game and a chemistry builder off it. Al Horford and Jaylen Brown certainly agree with their endearing gesture after the Celtics’ dominant Game 5 win over the Miami Heat put them halfway to a historic comeback.

Williams went on a postgame interview with NBC Boston after the win and got brotherly celebratory spankings from Brown and Horford. He even let out a hilariously timed “ouch” when it happened:

“Ouch” Grant Williams got some celebratory spankings from Jaylen Brown and Al Horford during his postgame interview 🤣👋 (via @NBCSCeltics)pic.twitter.com/G8AVQlxk3a — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 26, 2023

Williams is known for his iconic interviews. A notable one is when he dressed up as Batman as he faced the press. The moment was so iconic that the basketball world loved it and the moniker stuck with him ever since. This new interview will certainly remain etched in the mind of Celtics fans.

Off-court antics aside, Grant Williams scored six points for the Celtics in 27 minutes of play. He also notched four rebounds and a block to round out his performance. This helped the team secure a huge win against the Heat. Williams and his ability to pull the team’s chemistry together may not always show up in the stat sheet, but it is a big reason why they are here.

The Celtics go back to South Beach as they continue their road in these Eastern Conference Finals. They are only two wins away from being the only team in NBA history to overcome a 3-0 deficit.