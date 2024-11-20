The Cleveland Cavaliers' historic 15-0 start to the season has finally come to an end, courtesy of the Boston Celtics, as the defending champions beat their conference rivals, 120-117, on the NBA Cup group stage. In the win, Jayson Tatum scored 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead his team, while Donovan Mitchell poured in 40. However, after a scorching start, Darius Garland only dropped eight points on a dismal 3-21 shooting.

With this loss, perhaps the Cavs still have a long way to go before catching up with the team that beat them in the semifinals of last season's playoffs. Moreover, it may have given credence to their doubters' feelings that Cleveland hasn't actually beaten an elite team in their first 15 wins, and that their undefeated record was just smoke and mirrors.

Celtics hand Cavaliers first loss of the season

Many fans had mixed reactions to the results of the game. Predictably, Celtics fans celebrated their victory, gloating over Boston handing the Cavaliers the “1” in their “15-0” record, in an NBA Cup game, too, no less.

On the other hand, Cavaliers fans managed to find silver linings in the loss.

For instance, X user @tha_buffalo said, “Cavs had their worst shooting game all season and were missing almost their entire bench due to injury. Yet Celtics only won by 3. It's laughable Boston is celebrating like they won the superbowl.”

True enough, the Cavaliers could have used the injured Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, and Dean Wade for additional bodies to throw at Jayson Tatum, who torched them all night.

Still, teams play the teams in front of them, and the Cavs still could have pulled it out, if only they hadn't struggled so badly to shoot the ball to begin with.

Additionally, @PipsNBA echoed the sentiment, saying, “The Cavs just played 85 combined minutes to [Ty] Jerome, [Craig] Porter Jr., and [Georges] Niang, Garland shot 3/21, Celtics shot 22/41 from 3 (54%) and won by 3 at home and everyone saying how “fake” Cavs record was and Celtics are already champions, wtf. Cavs played great.”

Then, @CTabatabaie added, “That was a very, very exciting basketball game. The Celtics and Cavs are quite clearly the two best teams in the East and it's not even close.”

Finally, @playoffskee posted a GIF of DJ Khaled and wondered whether the Celtics would enjoy another cakewalk to the Finals this season after beating the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Teams to watch

Still, it's a long season, and the Cavs have cemented themselves as one of the best teams in the league this season.

One does wonder, though, whether this early success will translate to the postseason, considering that the same Cavs roster from last season still could not beat the same Celtics roster that beat them 4-1 in the playoffs.