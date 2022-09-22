Ime Udoka has found himself in the middle of controversy over an “unspecified violation” that has the Boston Celtics brass discussing a potential punishment.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Udoka is facing a possible disciplinary action that could very well include a “significant suspension.” While no details about his violation were provided, it does look like it is a pretty serious offense considering this latest update.

ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action – including a significant suspension – for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines. Discussions are ongoing within the Celtics on a final determination. pic.twitter.com/1QZb0k326F — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022

The issue surrounding Ime Udoka couldn’t come at the worst possible time, with the Celtics already preparing for training camp ahead of the 2022-23 season. Should Udoka end up getting suspended for a long time, the Boston front office will have to figure out who can replace him for the time being.

Furthermore, even if the Celtics do find a temporary fix, the issue surrounding Udoka is sure to follow them. That would be the case even if their head coach avoids suspension. Unfortunately, that is the last thing they would want in a season where there are high hopes they can make it back to the NBA Finals.

Boston is fresh off an incredible run to the 2022 Finals. While they lost to the Golden State Warriors for the Larry O’Brien trophy, fans and experts alike predict that they are going to dominate the East again with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way, and Udoka guiding them. True enough, those expectations are now in jeopardy.