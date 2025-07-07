Myles Turner officially signed his new four-year, $107 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. Reports indicate that the official deal does not include a sign-and-trade scenario with the Indiana Pacers.

Although a sign-and-trade would have been preferable for Indiana, the Bucks were able to land the 29-year-old center without having to give up anything else via trade, according to Pacers reporter Tony East. So, Milwaukee gets Myles Turner while Indiana loses its star center.

“According to league sources, Myles Turner's contract with [the] Bucks has been signed. This is not a sign and trade, by the way. Would have helped the Pacers, but no reason for Bucks to help them and I doubt they really even humored it.”

Turner joins a Bucks team that has made the playoffs in nine consecutive seasons. Although Milwaukee has experienced a first-round exit three years straight, the franchise is hopeful it can build a title contender once again with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way. However, Antetokounmpo's future is still hanging in the balance due to recent rumors.

Despite that, all signs point toward Antetokounmpo returning, as reports indicated that the Bucks' star was thrilled with the organization for signing Myles Turner. Milwaukee is making notable moves this offseason, as the front office also bought out Damian Lillard's contract, making him a free agent.

But Lillard won't play next season anyway, as he's nursing an Achilles injury. Meanwhile, the Bucks are seemingly focused on building a solid roster around Antetokounmpo. Myles Turner is a great signing, as he's been one of the more efficient centers in the league in recent years.

Turner, who played for the Pacers for 10 seasons, joined the Bucks after helping Indiana reach the Finals. He's proven to be a valuable asset throughout his career and displayed his talent last season as well. Myles Turner ended the 2024-25 campaign averaging 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the three-point line.