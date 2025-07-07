WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes has achieved many things in her career, but her latest achievement might be her most monumental. Swoopes was inducted as an honorary member of the “Essence of Sisterhood” class of the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority. The Olympian joins Maui Bigelow, a social media maven and influencer; Dr. Kimberlyn Leary, a Harvard associate professor and transformational leader; and Tasha Page-Lockhart, a gospel recording artist and musician in the organization.

Swoopes had a phenomenal career in basketball. After a decorated career in college basketball and for the USA Women's Basketball Team, Swoopes was recruited by the Houston Comets. But, her pregnancy with her son delayed her start to her WNBA career. She went on to have a ten-year career that included winning 4 WNBA titles from 1997-2000 as one of the key pieces of the Comet dynasty alongside Cynthia Copper and Tina Thompson. She finished her career as one of the best WNBA Players of all time, winning three WNBA MVPs and three WNBA Defensive Player of the Year honors among other accolades.

The Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was established on November 12, 1922, at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana. The organization was founded by seven educators: Mary Lou Allison Gardner Little, Dorothy Hanley Whiteside, Vivian Irene White Marbury, Nannie Mae Gahn Johnson, Hattie Mae Annette Dulin Redford, Bessie Mae Downey Rhoades Martin, and Cubena McClure.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. became a national collegiate sorority on December 30, 1929, when its Alpha chapter at Butler University received its charter. It is the only sorority in the NPHC not established at Howard University and the only one founded at a predominantly white institution. Other notable members include singers Fantasia and Kelly Price, rapper MC Lyte, former Miss USA Deshauna Barber, and other distinguished women around the nation.