WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes has achieved many things in her career, but her latest achievement might be her most monumental. Swoopes was inducted as an honorary member of the “Essence of Sisterhood” class of the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority. The Olympian joins Maui Bigelow, a social media maven and influencer; Dr. Kimberlyn Leary, a Harvard associate professor and transformational leader; and Tasha Page-Lockhart, a gospel recording artist and musician in the organization.

Swoopes had a phenomenal career in basketball. After a decorated career in college basketball and for the USA Women's Basketball Team, Swoopes was recruited by the Houston Comets. But, her pregnancy with her son delayed her start to her WNBA career. She went on to have a ten-year career that included winning 4 WNBA titles from 1997-2000 as one of the key pieces of the Comet dynasty alongside Cynthia Copper and Tina Thompson. She finished her career as one of the best WNBA Players of all time, winning three WNBA MVPs and three WNBA Defensive Player of the Year honors among other accolades.

The Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was established on November 12, 1922, at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana. The organization was founded by seven educators: Mary Lou Allison Gardner Little, Dorothy Hanley Whiteside, Vivian Irene White Marbury, Nannie Mae Gahn Johnson, Hattie Mae Annette Dulin Redford, Bessie Mae Downey Rhoades Martin, and Cubena McClure.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. became a national collegiate sorority on December 30, 1929, when its Alpha chapter at Butler University received its charter. It is the only sorority in the NPHC not established at Howard University and the only one founded at a predominantly white institution. Other notable members include singers Fantasia and Kelly Price, rapper MC Lyte, former Miss USA Deshauna Barber, and other distinguished women around the nation.

More HBCU News
The past two episodes of Peacock "Love Island USA" might be the best television ever created, with Huda at the center of it all.
‘Love Island’ Recap: Cierra is out, ‘NicOlandria’ is inRandall Barnes ·
Sacramento State is eying UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion after missing out on the Michael Vick coaching sweepstakes
Sacramento State tops Ole Miss, North Carolina for four star recruitRandall Barnes ·
Xavier University embarks on $500 million after raising more than $100 million for it's Centennial Campaign
Former HBCU star leaves University of New OrleansRandall Barnes ·
Nov 9, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils head coach Lindsey Hunter
NBA Champion Lindsey Hunter hired as high school head coachRandall Barnes ·
Rapper Plies gives a huge shoutout to Alabama A&M coach Dawn Thornton, who's team has surged to the top of HBCU basketball.
Alabama A&M’s Dawn Thornton to appear at Essence FestivalKiya Wimbush-Robinson ·
Photo: Nick Booker-Brown in Norfolk State football jersey
Michael Vick’s coaching debut gets primetime TV updateRandall Barnes ·