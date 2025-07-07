Loyalty is a word of very little value in today's NCAA spectacle.

The NCAA Transfer Portal has created a free agency for collegiate sports, and it has become a major difference-maker in football and basketball. Players are coming and going, and you will now rarely see college athletes compete at the same school for their entire experience.

However, in this case, LSU football's starting quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, is one of those new anomalies. Instead of chasing a payday and leaving for another school, he decided to stay at LSU. Nussmeier will be playing on Sundays very soon, and he only has this one season left before getting there. The senior felt that staying at LSU was the best decision for him.

“I think it’s been a huge advantage for me to be able to stay in the same system and at the same school,” Nussmeier told Yahoo Sports. “To be around the same coaches and similar teammates, and it’s something that I’m very grateful that I made that decision. Very blessed and very thankful. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else than LSU.”

He later mentions that people don’t all view LSU the same way. These discussions came up in the locker room.

“Just because I stayed doesn’t mean that it’s going to work out for everybody,” he later said. “It’s very situational, it's very different. So I’m very thankful that I had the opportunity to stay and I was allowed to make that decision. There’s definitely conversations in the locker room about guys and who might leave and trying to talk to your teammates and to pick their mind and see how they’re feeling about things. There are ways that you can help them out or make them feel better about situations. It’s definitely a different dynamic than it was in the past.”

More NCAA Football News
Stanford's Andrew Luck (12) walks of the field after losing the Fiesta Bowl between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the Stanford Cardinal at the University of Phoenix Stadium
New Stanford AD will require Andrew Luck’s ‘stamp of approval’Scotty White ·
AN end zone plyon with the SEC logo on it is pictured during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Houston Cougars at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Longest-tenured AD set to step down at OklahomaAlex House ·
A general view of Texas Tech Red Raiders helmets on the turf before the game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field.
Texas Tech football predicted to land No. 1 2027 recruit after Felix Ojo addTroy Finnegan ·
Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) takes the snap against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov 2, 2024.
Why top 10 QB Matt Ponatoski chose KentuckyLorenzo J Reyna ·
Oklahoma head football coch Brent Venables speaks to the media during the University of Oklahoma Sooners football spring press conference in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March, 5, 2025.
Oklahoma football way-too-early bold predictions for 2025 seasonLorenzo J Reyna ·
Michigan tight end Colston Loveland celebrates a play against Washington during the second half of U-M's 34-13 win in the College Football Playoff national championship game
Michigan football an early contender for elite 2027 TEScotty White ·