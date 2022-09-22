Ime Udoka is facing a potentially “significant suspension,” but that doesn’t mean the Boston Celtics are considering firing him.

For those who missed it, Udoka is currently in the middle of a major controversy after Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported an “unspecified violation” that could have him getting suspended. No details about the violation were mentioned, but many assume that it is a serious offense considering the lack of information on the situation and the fact the the Boston bosses are discussing a possible punishment.

In a follow-up report by Woj, however, he emphasized that Udoka’s job as Celtics head coach is not in jeopardy. The report also mentioned that the Celtics are leaning on suspending him and that a decision on the length could come as early as Thursday.

Ime Udoka’s job isn’t believed to be in jeopardy, but a suspension is looming and a final determination on that length could come as soon as Thursday, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/x0uWgD5URM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022

This is undoubtedly a concerning turn of events for the Celtics. Considering that training camp is close, the last thing the Boston franchise would want is to get things started without its main tactician.

It is also worth wondering what policy Udoka violated that warrants a heavy punishment. That is even more intriguing now that it appears the problem is not as severe that t would cost him his job, but serious enough to get him suspended for some time.

For now fans can only wait and see how the story unfolds. Perhaps the Celtics will give more details when they make the decision on Ime Udoka’s punishment.