The Boston Celtics have recently lost their top spot in the Eastern Conference and can reclaim it with a win over the New York Knicks. They will look to secure a win in TD Garden against their division rival on national television. But, before the game begins, an important question must be asked: Is Malcolm Brogdon playing tonight vs. the Knicks?

Malcolm Brogdon injury status vs. Knicks

After missing the Celtics’ last game on Friday, in which the Brooklyn Nets came back from a 28-point deficit, Brogdon is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report due to right ankle soreness. In 54 games this season, Brogdon is averaging 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and a league-best 46.0 percent shooting from deep.

The Celtics will be without Robert Williams III and the Knicks have listed reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Month Jalen Brunson as questionable. Boston has some demons to exercise against New York, as the last two matchups between the sides resulted in wins for New York, who is surging up the standings with an eight-game winning streak.

The Knicks have a very good bench, so Brogdon will be needed to keep the Celtics’ reserves as competitive as possible. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will have to step up in order for Boston to take down this deep Knicks squad. Unfortunately for the Celtics, when it comes to the question of if Malcolm Brogdon is playing tonight vs. the Knicks, the answer is not yet known.