Jayson Tatum isn’t one to lose his cool too often. The Boston Celtics star couldn’t hold in his frustration on Monday night, getting ejected as his team couldn’t keep up in a 109-94 loss to the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

Tatum had already been called for a technical foul earlier in the game after arguing a foul call. He felt he got fouled on another attempt just before Josh Hart’s three, then gave the ref an earful too much to draw the tech.

Jayson Tatum was ejected in the 4th quarter of the Celtics’ game vs. the Knicks after receiving his second technical foul 😬pic.twitter.com/4NF95qqjPo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 28, 2023

Safe to say Josh Hart enjoyed watching the Celtics star get ejected. He was one of several defenders who tormented Tatum all night, forcing him into a brutal shooting night with more shot attempts (18) than points (14). He was also a team-worst -18 on the night. It was Jayson Tatum’s first ejection throughout his six-year NBA career so far.

Boston as a team just couldn’t find the range, going 9-of-42 from three-point range and at one point missing 14 straight tries from distance. Tatum was the biggest culprit, misfiring on all but one of his nine attempts from beyond the arc.

The Knicks countered with a balanced scoring attack, with six different players breaching double figures as they continue their ascent in the East standings. They’ve won six in a row and have gone 9-2 in their last 11 games thus far.

The loss drops the Celtics below the Milwaukee Bucks – currently on a 14-game win streak – for first place in the East. They’ll face another tough conference opponent in the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.