The Boston Red Sox were at a fork in the road a few weeks before the trade deadline. A disagreement between Rafael Devers and Alex Cora sent the slugger to the San Francisco Giants in a blockbuster deal. After that, the team's future was in question. Jarren Duran dealt with trade rumors of his own with the emergence of Roman Anthony. Now, the long-term picture looks a lot clearer.

Boston jumped on the opportunity to lock up one of their young stars for years to come. The Red Sox signed Anthony to an eight-year, $130 million contract extension that will keep him in Boston until 20234. The contract comes as Boston pursues the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East. In a season mired by drama, Anthony's future has been secured.

Anthony is one of three young stars that Cora has introduced to the major leagues this season. Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell have also had their cracks at the top level. However, Anthony made the transition the smoothest. With support from his teammates, the Red Sox's young outfielder has found his footing as a Major League Baseball player.

Now that he is under contract, Anthony and Duran will continue competing for time in the outfield. Cora has split time between the two of them, with the other playing at the designated hitter spot. They might not be a long-term fit together, but signing Anthony to an extension gives the Red Sox time to make a decision without rushing.

Grade: A

After a trade deadline that saw multiple top prospects change teams, getting Anthony under contract for so long is great for Boston. Even if his veterans are underwhelming, Cora can build the future of his team around Anthony and Garrett Crochet. However, his team has its sights on making a run in the AL playoffs this season.

Boston has plenty of time to determine what their roster looks like in the post-Devers era. Anthony has done well in the field, giving his team the flexibility to hear out offers on Duran. The former All-Star has accepted that the Red Sox could trade him after enduring this year's trade deadline. Boston does not want to deal him away, but there are only so many roster spots available.

In a division where the Blue Jays just extended Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Rays have a star in Junior Caminero, and the Yankees are led by Aaron Judge, the Red Sox need their next great leader. It is early, but Cora and the front office hope Anthony can become just that.

Anthony and Crochet are the long-term anchors of the Red Sox now. The former also set a reasonable price for the front office to use when trying to extend both Mayer and Campbell to similar deals. All in all, the extension works out very well for all parties involved. The only people upset with it are the opponents who can look forward to playing Anthony for years to come.