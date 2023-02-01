Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams missed Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers with an ankle injury. Even without their best interior defender, the Celtics managed to beat the Lakers in overtime by a final score of 125-121 behind 37 points and nine rebounds from Jaylen Brown. Still, when point guard Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets visit the TD Garden to play the Celtics on Wednesday night, every Celtics fan under the sun will want to know: Is Robert Williams playing tonight vs. the Nets?

Robert Williams injury status vs. Nets

The Celtics initially had Williams listed as questionable for Wednesday’s showdown due to a left ankle sprain, per a tweet from the team’s official account. However, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed hours before tip-off that Williams will indeed be available to play against the Nets.

Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) and Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) will both sit out for Boston.

Williams, 25, is in his fifth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Celtics franchise. He’s averaging 7.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 steals, and 1.2 blocks across 17 appearances this season (eight starts). Williams has been passing the ball at a high level lately, particularly for a center — he’s accumulated three-plus assists in three of his last six contests.

Williams’ presence would come in handy against Nets center Nic Claxton on Wednesday. Claxton has been pounding opposing teams on the offensive glass all season long. But with regard to the question, Is Robert Williams playing tonight vs. the Nets, the answer is yes.