Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum just wants to put their bitter NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors behind him. He personally had a very forgettable run in the Finals, and at this point, the All-Star forward wants to make sure that he is able to turn the page on this ugly chapter of his career.

Unfortunately for Tatum, the public just won’t let him. In a recent interview, the Celtics star revealed how there always seems to be a constant reminder of their Finals loss wherever he goes (via Marc J. Spears of Andscape):

“So, I just wanted to go relax. Long season, clearly,” Tatum said. “Enjoy some time with my son and the family. Get away from it. The Finals were so fresh in my mind. “And every time we walked out the room, somebody saw me and said, ‘Oh, man, we wish you would’ve … ’ ‘Good luck next year.’ And that’s even said to this day. But it was just three or four days afterwards, so it was really fresh.”

It was an undeniably painful experience for Jayson Tatum, but despite all the criticism he faced in the aftermath of the Finals series, there’s no doubt that no one is more disappointed by all this than Tatum himself.

At this point, Tatum has just learned to live through the pain. So much so, that he’s used it as motivation ahead of what he’s hoping will be a bounce-back year for himself and the Celtics:

“It was just a learning experience, learning a lesson,” Tatum said. “Maybe do some things differently next time if you get to that point. Obviously, it’s tough to learn a lesson that way, but it is what it is … “It just fuels you. Motivates you to get back to that point.”

Tatum and the rest of the Celtics are going to be back with a vengeance in 2022-23. They’re going to be playing with a chip on their shoulder too, and now that they’ve had a taste of the Finals, anything less will be considered an utter disappointment.