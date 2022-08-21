Jayson Tatum took a lot of heat during and in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ heartbreaking NBA Finals loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum virtually went invisible in that series as the Dubs took the title by force against a Celtics side that had very high hopes that season.

Tatum has now spoken out about how hard he took the loss. The All-Star forward poured his heart out in a recent interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher report as Tatum expressed just how difficult it was for him to accept defeat (via Bleacher Report on Twitter):

“Those three, four days afterward, I was miserable,” Tatum admitted. “I really, really was. It took some time to kinda get out of that funk and just enjoy my life, enjoy being around my son and my family.”

There was a lot of talk about Jayson Tatum after their Finals loss, and they weren’t very positive. Unless he did a complete social media blackout, then it’s likely that the 24-year-old got an idea of how badly he was being criticized. Obviously, this would not have helped him during his dark days.

“It’s just tough,” he continued. “Sometimes I come off as so laid back, I don’t know if people understand how much I invest into this game, how much I care, how hard I work. … But it was just so tough because I literally gave everything that I had. To feel like I ran out, that I didn’t have anything left to give, and we were so close. “I didn’t have an appetite. I didn’t want to talk to anybody. I didn’t want to go anywhere. I was just in my house for like thee, four days straight.”

"I was miserable" Jayson Tatum opens up on the aftermath of losing the NBA Finals during live interview with Taylor Rooks

Even if you’re not a Celtics fan, it’s hard not to feel for this guy. Tatum had a tremendous season up until the Finals, and it’s really disappointing that he ran out of steam when it mattered the most. Be that as it may, it is clear that there’s no one more frustrated by this fact than Jayson Tatum himself. This is something that he will carry for the rest of his career, and we can all just hope that it serves as the motivation he needs to take it to the next level.