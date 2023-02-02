Jayson Tatum is happy with how he and Jaylen Brown have evolved as the Boston Celtics’ leaders, but he knows very well their journey is far from over.

Tatum opened up about his partnership with Brown on Wednesday after they powered the Celtics to a 139-96 blowout of the Brooklyn Nets. Tatum recorded 31 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the contest, while Brown had 26 points, three boards and three dimes. They are now the first duo ever to score at least 25 points each in the same game 27 times in a season before the All-Star break.

While the 24-year-old Tatum was appreciative of his journey so far with Brown, he noted that they still have a lot of work to do since the Celtics have yet to accomplish their goal with them leading the way: win the championship.

“We still a long way from ultimately where exactly we wanna be, but we made amazing strides from the beginning and we still got a long way to go, cause it’s not done ’til we win a championship,” Tatum shared.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the Celtics to the NBA Finals in 2021-22, and with the way the team is playing right now, they are well poised to replicate their success from last year and even exceed it.

Both Tatum and Brown are under 27 years old, so imagine what more they can accomplish together as they grow their games even more and learn how to better play with each other. NBA fans could be looking at the deadliest duo in the history of the game.