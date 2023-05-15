Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics are overflowing with confidence after taking care of the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 and securing their tickets to the East Finals. If that is not abundantly clear, then look no further than Brown’s latest social media activity.

After helping Celtics destroy the Sixers 112-88, Brown quickly took to Twitter to share his reaction to the win. He kept it straight and simple, noting that the “Energy is shifting.”

Energy is shifting ⚡️ — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 15, 2023

If that doesn’t hype up Celtics fans, we don’t know what else will.

It is definitely encouraging to see Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Celtics show a dog and positive mentality throughout the series. There have been plenty of instances when the team could have been easily discouraged, starting from their Game 1 collapse to finding themselves trailing the Sixers 3-2 after Game 5.

When things appeared to be headed to the wrong direction, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were able to steer the team back to the right path. Now, they are heading to the Eastern Conference Finals with a real chance of making it all the way back to the finale.

If anything, Brown’s latest message could very well be a warning to their East Finals rivals, the Miami Heat. The team is brimming with confidence right now, and it’s as if Brown is saying they have no plans to slow down.

Of course the Heat will be a different challenge for the Celtics, especially since Miami is also a never-say-die team. But hey, are we really betting against a Boston franchise that just took down the MVP?