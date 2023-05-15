Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Boston Celtics eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers with a 112-88 blowout win in Game 7 of their second round NBA Playoffs series, and Jayson Tatum exploded for 51 points, a record for most points scored in a Game 7 in NBA history.

After a win in Game 6 that included some clutch shots from Tatum, he made a confident comment, claiming he is one of the best basketball players in the world.

“I’m … humbly, one of the best basketball players in the world.” Tatum after Game 6 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/wHBuP3qWq3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 14, 2023

It’s safe to say he’s right, after his effort in Game 7. Unsurprisingly, NBA fans went wild on Twitter reacting to Jayson Tatum’s historic performance. Let’s get to those reactions.

“Tatum said he’s one of the best player sin the world then backed it up and then some. Incredible 4 quarter stretch,” wrote @BarstoolBigCat.

“Celtics on top man I told y’all Jayson Tatum is different. Celtics winning it all let’s goooo,” wrote @ArsenalRL.

Jayson Tatum's Game 7 performance, as explained by Bill Russell pic.twitter.com/URb3AA9v3J — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) May 14, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jayson Tatum beating the fraud allegations. pic.twitter.com/1WQiVQ7nNT — Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) May 14, 2023

“CELTICS WIN!!! JAYSON TATUM DROPS 51 IN GAME 7 AND THE CELTICS ARE GOING TO THE EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS!!!” wrote @Boston_Diehards.

CELTICS WIN!!! JAYSON TATUM DROPS 51 IN GAME 7 AND THE CELTICS ARE GOING TO THE EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS!!! pic.twitter.com/iaiEY7GFMo — Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) May 14, 2023

“Joel Embiid and Devin Booker are who NBA twitter fans pretend Tatum is. They have no big game clutch genes in their entire body. Meanwhile Jayson Tatum is statistically one of the greatest game 6/7 players at just age 25,” wrote @CoreyB08.

“Jayson Tatum is going to go down as one of the greatest Celtics to ever walk this earth,” wrote @StoolGreenie.

“So either LeBron will win his 5th NBA Championship…or Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum or Jimmy Butler will win their first. Either way, BIG time history at stake in the next month,” wrote @JCMacriNBA.

Tatum and the Celtics will move on and face the Miami Heat, while Joel Embiid, James Harden and the 76ers once again have a sad ending to their season.