The NBA loves to emphasize the offensive side of the ball, but Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is taking a different approach this season.

Although the two-time All-Star is primarily known for his offense, he's looking to become a more complete two-way player. On Instagram, Brown even left a comment declaring that he wants to make the All-Defensive First Team.

Jaylen Brown has his sights set on

All-NBA Defense 1st Team this upcoming season. via JB ig pic.twitter.com/AmjsBxzQLp — GreenRunsDeep (@CelticsGRD) September 18, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 26-year-old recently was named to the All-NBA Second Team, and as a result, he received the richest contract in league history this summer. Yet, Brown has still never been a part of an All-Defensive Team over his seven-year career. That doesn't mean he lacks the ability, though.

With his athleticism and aptitude for steals, he has what it takes to develop his defensive game further. In fact, he even posted a defensive highlight reel to his social media on Monday with the caption: “Set the tone on defense let's work.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Energy Shifter (@fchwpo)

Jaylen Brown isn't the only Celtic who plans on committing to defense during the 2023-24 campaign, either. Fellow star Jayson Tatum said in an interview this offseason that he has a new goal revolving around that part of his game, per Messenger Sports.

“I want to make an All-Defensive Team,” Tatum stated. “That’s what I want.”

It seems as if Tatum and Brown are on the same page in terms of what they want, and that's not surprising given that they've been working out together this summer.

grind now, shine later pic.twitter.com/HErLfS7IpZ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 23, 2023

While two teammates training together isn't groundbreaking, it's not something the Celtics stars have done publicly many times before. Hopefully, the rising duo can reach their All-Defensive dreams and then complete the ultimate achievement: winning an NBA title.