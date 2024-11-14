The Boston Celtics are off to another promising NBA season start, possessing a 10-3 record early on. Of course, Boston faces competition from the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the star forward received attention from Nike that drew a sharp response from Jaylen Brown.

During the Bucks' Nov. 10 loss to the Celtics, Antetokounmpo playfully rescinded a handshake to Brown, which later prompted him to claim “Giannis is a child.” Antetokounmpo cleared the air afterward, saying his gesture was merely an attempt to “play the game with joy.”

Less than four days later, the two-time MVP put forth a monstrous 59-point performance against the Detroit Pistons that caught the attention of many, including Nike.

“Nothing childish about 'em. 59 for the Greek freak,” Nike posted on X (formerly Twitter) after Antetokounmpo's impressive outing.

Jaylen Brown did not hesitate to call out the iconic company in his response to the post:

“Yall got weird energy,” Brown replied one day later.

Some fans and analysts believe Brown has a feud with Nike due to him being left off the 2024 Team USA Olympic Basketball roster. The roster committee chose three Celtics players that did not include the 2024 NBA Finals MVP. Those players were Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and later Derrick White, who replaced Kawhi Leonard.

Each of the Celtics teammates is one of the best players in the NBA, so it is no knock that they were selected. However, Brown is arguably a top-two player in Boston and an All-NBA-caliber player, so logic would argue he would have made the final USA roster cut.

Nike sponsors Team USA Basketball, so it is believed the company played a role in leaving Brown off the roster.

Regardless of how things played out with the Olympics, Brown knows what ultimately matters is continuing to play his best to help the Celtics repeat as NBA champions.