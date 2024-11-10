During their 113-107 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics got the last laugh. But Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo got a laugh in there somewhere after some light-hearted trolling.

Expand Tweet

In the heat of the moment, it probably seems like a bad move by the Greek Freak. But knowing his personality and sense of humor, it shouldn't be viewed as malicious. That said, the final scoreboard says it all.

The Bucks fall to 2-8 and have lost two games to the Celtics this season. Boston improves to 9-2 and has won five of its last six contests.

Bucks' desperation growing as team spirals

It's not often that an NBA franchise pushes for a big trade this early in the season. However, that's what the reports coming out of Milwaukee say the Bucks are pursuing deals. Unfortunately, other front offices appear to be waiting for the Bucks to cave in trading their superstar. NBA insider Marc Stein reported several teams have started planning for the opportunity to trade for Giannis.

“No rival team expects the Bucks, even amid a 2-7 start, to show any willingness to discuss Giannis Antetokounmpo trades at this early juncture of the season. It is understood quite clearly in 29 other front offices that Antetokounmpo is only ever going to be made available for trade if he pushes for it.

“But a handful of teams out there have certainly begun planning for such an eventuality — and, in some cases, have already let the Bucks know that they will be ready to talk trade if team officials ever reach that point — even if Milwaukee has zero interest in such discussions as we speak,” reported Stein.

While Giannis is having fun on the court, the effects of losing are beginning to crack through the veneer. During a post-game interview, Antetokounmpo snapped at a reporter.

“Hey man, if you don’t wanna be here, you can leave. I'm being honest with you.”

While the quote reads harshly, Giannis's look and the daggers in his eyes are even more intense.

The return of Khris Middleton can't come soon enough and ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel clarified that although there is no timetable for his return, there is hope Middleton could return around Thanksgiving.

“For those of you who are looking for a Khris Middleton update: he has been working hard behind the scenes to get up to a level where he is pain-free. Initially expected to be ready for the start of the 2024-25 season, there is now hope that the Bucks All-Star will be able to make his season debut sometime around Thanksgiving, but there is truly no timetable in Milwaukee because this is now a pain-tolerance issue.”

The Bucks host the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, November 12 at 8:00 p.m. EST.