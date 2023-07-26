As the money and revenue increases across the NBA, so do player contracts and that is especially true for Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown. On Tuesday, Brown and the Celtics agreed to a five-year, $304 million contract extension, making him the highest paid player in league history.

Set to make roughly $28.5 million during the upcoming 2023-24 season, Brown will instantly become the second-highest paid player during the 2024-25 season at $52.4 million, trailing only Golden State Warriors two-time MVP Stephen Curry at $55.8 million for the same season.

The Celtics have now put themselves in a tough spot financially given the implications of this massive extension, but Brown is one of the faces of their franchise next to All-Star Jayson Tatum and Boston believes that they can win at least one championship with these two leading the way over the next couple of seasons.

Aside from an annual average value that exceeds $60 million per year and his contract being fully guaranteed, there is also a hidden, odd detail in Brown's new contract with the Celtics. According to ESPN's Marc J. Spears, Brown will receive a payment of $7,777,777 on July 1 every single year of the contract that not only symbolizes his No. 7 jersey, but his foundation 7uice.

There are always incentives built into contracts and sometimes players have some strange requests in terms of stipulations on their deals, but this is a very unique contract in the NBA today. It's not only the league's biggest contract ever, it is fully guaranteed, as mentioned previously, there is no player/team option in the fifth and final year, plus Brown is set to be paid every six months instead of a normal 12-month schedule.

In a total of 67 regular season games last season, Brown averaged 26.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor. All of these marks were career-highs for the 26-year-old swingman.

Rapidly emerging as one of the league best two-way players, the Celtics did not want to face a scenario in which Brown could potentially leave at the conclusion of his current contract, hence the need for an extension to get done this offseason. His title as being the league's highest paid player though may not be held onto for too long, as Tatum is going to be eligible for a supermax contract extension next summer that could wind up paying him more than $330 million over a five-year span. There are a few other stars around the league who will be up for extensions soon and will likely surpass Brown as well.

It may have taken longer than both sides wanted, but the Celtics gave Brown 304,000,000 reasons why he should remain in Boston long-term and it is not hard to believe that he is the happiest man in the NBA right now as a result.