Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has had an odd assortment of injuries this season, yet he still looks good to go for the first round of the playoffs.

In a stroke of bad luck, Brown sliced his hand about a week ago while trying to water his plants. The two-time All-Star then had to get five stitches in his shooting hand, however he didn’t seem too bothered by it during Thursday’s practice.

Jaylen Brown practiced without limitations Thursday, according to Joe Mazzulla. Jaylen did some 1-on-1 defensive work after the session. Looked like he was utilizing his left hand more — probably just being cautious — but blocked a shot at one point. pic.twitter.com/0AIfzWi5AG — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) April 13, 2023

Because the Celtics locked up the No. 2 seed, they’ve been able to rest since the regular season ended last Sunday. Their first-round opponent, the Atlanta Hawks, had to fight their way into the postseason on Tuesday by beating the Miami Heat in the Play-In Tournament.

The C’s will host Atlanta in Boston on Saturday for Game 1 of the first round. Although Brown’s injury was untimely, he should be in the starting lineup for the Green Team.

Jaylen Brown is practicing without a wrap pic.twitter.com/g4FeXNANKh — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) April 13, 2023

Brown isn’t the only Celtic with an ailment update. Boston point guard Marcus Smart suffered various injuries throughout the regular season, yet he told the media today that he’s now in great shape. When asked about where he’s at physically, Smart offered an especially optimistic outlook:

“I wouldn’t say 100%, but I’m pretty close,” Smart said, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic. “I haven’t been able to say that in a few years, so it feels pretty good to say that.”

Additionally, first-year Celtic Danilo Gallinari hasn’t ruled out a potential playoff return. Despite suffering the second ACL tear of his career prior to the regular season, Gallinari is back to practicing and was even seen participating in live drills this week:

Danilo Gallinari is running some live drills now at Celtics practice pic.twitter.com/82zDR4cf97 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) April 11, 2023

If the Celtics are healthy, they’re good enough to take on any team in this year’s playoffs. But first, they’ll have to lock in on Trae Young and company when the postseason kicks off this weekend.