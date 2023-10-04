Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics made it to the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals. Despite miraculously pushing the Miami Heat to seven games, Boston came up short. Brown has been noted to struggle with scoring while driving left. It is one reason critics claim the Celtics lost in the ECF game. Fans are still letting Brown hear it after a video of him dribbling surfaces on X (Twitter).

Jaylen Brown still can’t dribble with his left hand 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/bhBeNtn3hC — HoodieBev  (@HoodieBev) October 4, 2023

Apparently, Jaylen Brown still struggles to dribble with his left hand, per HoodieBev. What does this spell for the Boston Celtics?

Jaylen Brown: the man with no need for a left hand

NBA Twitter continued to roast Brown with one user commenting, “[The Celtics are] losing to Caleb Martin again.” Another brought up the classic argument that teams will easily stop Brown by forcing him to dribble to the left side of the floor. The reality is that Brown is elite, even without a left hand.

Jaylen Brown comes off a summer where he signed a $304 million contract with the Celtics. The contract was prompted by Brown's selection to the All-NBA Second Team. Brown averaged a career-high 26.6 points and 5.2 rebounds during the regular season. His productivity was high regardless of his left-handed dribbling abilities.

Now that the Celtics have Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, there is less pressure on Brown. The offense can share the wealth more equally. If the Celtics face the Miami Heat again and force Brown to the left, he can simply pass it to one of his new dynamic teammates.

Admittedly, NBA Twitter's takes are hilarious and do hold some credence. However, Brown will not allow something as trivial as his left hand to stop him and the Celtics from reaching their goal of an NBA Championship.