Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

After their Game 1 disaster, the Boston Celtics bounced back in Game 2 and destroyed the Philadelphia 76ers to tie the series. It was an absolutely convincing win for the Beantown team, and Jaylen Brown admitted it’s all thanks to their defense and aggressiveness.

With Joel Embiid returning for the Sixers, everyone thought it would be more troublesome for the Celtics. In contrary, however, Boston played way better and dominated en route to the 121-87 victory. Brown led the way with 25 points, and while Jayson Tatum struggled in the contest with seven points, Malcom Brogdon stepped up with a 23-point showing.

As Brown explained, though, it’s the defense that made the difference for the Celtics. Not only did they hold the Sixers to under 40 percent shooting overall, but they also limited the touches and production of Embiid and James Harden. Embiid had 15 points in the contest, while Harden finished with 12 after exploding for 45 points in the series opener.

“It’s just setting the tone on defense,” Brown said when asked how the Celtics were able to dominate Game 2. “Trying to be aggressive on both sides of the ball … but really just setting the tone on defense and having fun.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jaylen Brown talks with Allie LaForce postgame after the Celtics destroy the Sixers, 121-87, & the series is tied 1-1!#NBAPLAYOFFS #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/etCeHOXvKZ — OutOfSightSports🚀™️ (@OOSSports) May 4, 2023

The Celtics may have wasted their homecourt advantage, but they got the job done in Game 2 and now head to Philadelphia where they will look to get one back from the Sixers.

Considering how they played on Wednesday, Jaylen Brown and co. are certainly more than capable of winning on the road and beating the high-flying Sixers.