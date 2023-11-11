Boston Celtics star guard Jaylen Brown is voicing his support for the 'Raise the Age' bill in Massachusetts.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is throwing his support for a political bill in Massachusetts that would raise the age of juvenile crime jurisdiction to 21. Brown wore a shirt Friday night before a game with the Brooklyn Nets expressing his support for the measure, called the Raise the Age bill. This was reported first by Celtics reporter Jared Weiss.

The Raise the Age proposal would allow people up to the age of 20 to be treated as juveniles in state criminal court. A person wouldn't be subject to the adult criminal justice system until they turn 21. The bill also proposes a five-year implementation period to allow various agencies to adjust to the change. Advocates say that the the bill would improve public safety and reduce crime in Massachusetts. It would need passed by the state legislature and signed by the governor. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla also expressed support for the bill.

“This bill is important to a lot of people because of what it can offer,” Mazzulla said, per NBC Sports Boston. “So just grateful to be a part of an organization that's doing that, and the campaign starts tonight, and hopefully people can learn more about it.”

The Celtics and star point guard Jaylen Brown are no strangers to taking political positions. Brown went to the White House with other Celtics players this year to discuss criminal justice reform. It's clear that Brown's passions stretch much further than just the basketball court. It's quite possible to see Brown expressing his opinions again before the season is over.

The Raise the Age bill is being studied in Massachusetts by the State Senate.