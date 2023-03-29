A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s game in the nation’s capital against the Washington Wizards, some Boston Celtics players, namely Jaylen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon and Grant Williams, took the opportunity to swing by The White House, where they got to voice out their opinion about raising the age of juveniles to 20.

“Children (get tried as) adults when they make mistakes as though they’re beyond redemption, and that’s something that has to change, Brogdon said, per Bobby Manning of Boston Sports Journal. “There are a lot of kids behind bars that shouldn’t be, a lot of the time because of the color of their skin so raise the age in (MA) is something I’m really pushing for. I put out an op-ed recently that talks about raising the age to 20 so we can stop treating kids like adults. (We got) amazing feedback … affirmed everything me, JB and Grant were thinking.”

It’s an eloquent take from Brogdon, who showed that there’s more to him than just being a great two-way player for the Celtics.

The Celtics guard even dropped a hint on maybe running for public office one day.

“I don’t know. We’ll see. (NBPA has) a lot of constituents, stakeholders if you may. A lot of opinions. A lot of voices. A lot of egos you have to manage and speak on behalf of and speak to and try to come to terms with”

While Brogdon, Brown, and Williams think that there White House visit was fruitful, the Celtics did not get the result they wanted on the floor against the Wizards, as Boston lost to Washington, 130-11.