The Boston Celtics got a glimpse of what their potential path to the playoffs looks like on Thursday afternoon, as the NBA released the full schedules for the 2024-25 season.

After winning it all during the 2023-24 campaign, the Green Team is on a mission to become the first squad to secure back-to-back titles since 2018. The road to glory won't be easy though, because Boston has a target on its back and a few contenders in the Eastern Conference bolstered their rosters during the offseason to keep pace.

The C's will open up their 2024-25 season against one of those upgraded opponents: the New York Knicks. On October 22, Boston hosts the new-look New York squad, who added former Villanova standout Mikal Bridges this summer, at TD Garden. This should be a solid test for the Celtics that won't allow for any of the sluggishness that sometimes comes with a championship hangover.

But following their season debut, how are the next 81 games for Boston? Let's break down the Celtics' 2024-25 schedule into multiple sections and predict how they'll perform in the wake of Banner No. 18.

The Celtics could have a smooth start to the 2024-25 season, but it depends on Kristaps Porzingis

The first 20 games of Boston's 2024-25 season don't appear to be as difficult as last year. Additionally, their schedule was ranked as one of the easiest in the entire league, according to analytics from Positive Residual:

Only the Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic had better strength of schedule (SOS) results. Of course, a big reason why the Celtics have such a favorable rating is because they don't have to play themselves.

How the Celtics fare in the first quarter of the season may hinge on the health of center Kristaps Porzingis. The 2018 All-Star underwent surgery this summer and in late June it was announced that he's expected to miss five to six months.

There's no exact timeline, but given the reported rough estimate, Porzingis could return in late November, at the earliest, or late December, at the latest. If Boston is extra careful, perhaps the Latvian big man won't take the court until the beginning of 2025.

Regardless of Porzingis' uncertain health, the first 20 games of the Celtics' title defense will feature eight matchups with playoff teams from last season. In that span, which covers October 22 to December 1, the C's face Eastern Conference foes like the Knicks, Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Cleveland Cavaliers. Western Conference contenders such as the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Clippers will also travel to Beantown in late November.

Boston went 15-5 through its first 20 games of the previous season, so a similar start would be stellar, especially without Porzingis. Overall, this isn't an exceedingly easy 20-game slate, yet it's probably not the toughest part of the Celtics' schedule.

The second quarter of the Celtics' season features NBA Cup dreams and a rough road trip

Things ramp up a bit for the C's in the second quarter of the season.

From December 2 to January 18, 12 of their 20 games are against teams that made the postseason during the 2023-24 campaign. This second leg of the schedule also includes NBA Cup Week, beginning on December 10 and concluding on December 17 with the championship game.

Last year, the Celtics advanced from the group stage but fell in the In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals to the Pacers. Once again, Boston has a good shot at going to the knockout rounds thanks to a favorable draw.

Besides the C's, the Cavs were the only team to qualify for the 2023-24 postseason in East Group C. The other group members, including the Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, and Washington Wizards, all missed the playoffs and had sub-40-win seasons. Conversely, East Groups A and B boast six of the eight Eastern Conference playoff teams from last year.

Following the NBA Cup, Porzingis should ideally be back or at least approaching a return to the lineup. The Celtics would really like him healthy at this point, as they kick off the new year with a brutal gauntlet of Western Conference opponents.

First, on January 2, they'll open up a four-game road trip versus Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves. Next are the Houston Rockets, who were one of the most improved teams in the NBA last season. After that is a grueling one-two punch with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Nuggets, the reigning top two seeds of the West.

This might be the most formidable stretch of the Celtics' schedule up to this point. Unfortunately, the third quarter of their season is arguably even harder.

The Celtics will be tested right before the All-Star break

The third portion of Boston's schedule, going from January 20 to March 5th, starts with another four-game road trip.

In the span of five days, the Celtics encounter the Golden State Warriors, Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks. It doesn't get any easier from there.

In fact, 13 of the 20 contests in this section of the season involve 2023-24 playoff teams. The Celtics even have a seven-game stretch right before All-Star weekend where they play six playoff teams in a row, with the seventh and final game against the San Antonio Spurs ending the streak.

Once that challenge concludes, the C's will enjoy the All-Star break and get right back to work. When the regular season resumes, they'll meet the star-studded Philadelphia 76ers in the City of Brotherly Love on February 20 and host the contending Knicks on February 23.

Due to all these showdowns with championship hopefuls, this is likely the worst part of the Celtics' 2024-25 schedule. Porzingis should be playing and stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown could be fresh off All-Star appearances, but regardless, February will be tough.

The Celtics' regular season eases up a little ahead of the playoffs

After a brutal third quarter, Boston enjoys a decent drop in difficulty before the postseason.

From March 6 to April 13, it'll square off with nine squads that were in the 2024 playoffs. That's the lowest total since the first 20 games on the schedule, giving the Green Team a more favorable finish to the regular season.

There are still obstacles though, as the longest road trip of the season takes place in late March. The Celtics play six consecutive road games from March 21 to March 31 against the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Spurs, and wrapping up with the Memphis Grizzlies.

All that travel can take a toll, so the C's might have to go deep into their bench then.

The Celtics will go 59-23 during the 2024-25 season

Predicting how the regular season will unfold is no easy feat with the unpredictability of injuries and trades. However, the Celtics retained all of their best players for the upcoming season and kept most of the bench together as well. With its star power and depth, Boston could have another impressive showing.

But since Eastern Conference rivals like the Knicks and Sixers improved, the C's might not rattle off a 60-win campaign for the second straight year. They went an incredible 41-11 in the Eastern Conference prior to their dominant run to the championship, yet crushing the East like that should be much more of a challenge this time around (with a banged-up Porzingis to boot).

Nevertheless, the Celtics organization prioritizes playoff success, not accolades from the regular season. Establishing good habits through 82 games was key for the C's last season, but they understand that they don't necessarily need to surpass their incredible 64-win output to win it all again.

With Tatum and Brown in control and head coach Joe Mazzulla at the helm, the Celtics have the discipline to treat the regular season seriously and focus on securing a top seed in the playoffs. And even if the 2024-25 season isn't as impeccable as the 2023-24 campaign, Boston should still have another shot at hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy.