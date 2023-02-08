The Boston Celtics could be shorthanded yet again on Wednesday night when they host the Philadelphia 76ers at the TD Garden. A number of Celtics’ starters have popped up on the injury reports ahead of the Sixers showdown, so the question now is this: Are Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams playing vs. Sixers?

Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams injury status vs. Sixers

Brown was unable to play on Monday against the Detroit Pistons due to a non-COVID illness. The good news is that the All-Star swingman has recovered in time for Wednesday’s bout, and he has now been tagged as available against the Sixers.

Robert Williams, on the other hand, is a late addition to the injury report. He is now considered questionable to play with a left ankle sprain. He was downgraded to questionable just hours before tipoff, which usually means that he’s likely going to be sidelined for this game.

Al Horford is also questionable with a right knee injury, and he too could join Marcus Smart and Danilo Gallinari on the sidelines.

As for the Sixers, they too have listed Joel Embiid as questionable to play with a sore left foot, so it’s possible that there will be a shortage of stars in Tuesday’s tilt.

Now as for the question of whether or not Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams are playing vs. Sixers, it’s a “yes” for JB, but a “probably not” for Time Lord.