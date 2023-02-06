The play of Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown was one of the team’s few bright spots against the Phoenix Suns on Friday. He scored 27 points — on 9-for-21 shooting from the field — grabbed eight rebounds, dished out four assists, and came up with three steals in the 106-94 Celtics loss. So when the Celtics visit Little Caesars Arena to play Jaden Ivey and the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, every Celtics fan under the sun will surely want to know: Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight vs. the Pistons?

Jaylen Brown injury status vs. Pistons

The Celtics have Brown listed as questionable for Monday’s showdown due to a non-covid illness, per a tweet from CelticsBlog’s Keith Smith. Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain), Luke Kornet (left ankle sprain), and Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) will all sit out for Boston.

Jaylen Brown, 26, is in his seventh year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Celtics franchise. He’s averaging 27.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.5 blocks across 47 appearances this season.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Kevin Durant, Jaylen Brown, Celtics, Nets, Kevin Durant trade

Kevin Durant heading from Nets to Celtics? Stephen A. Smith says it’s possible

Daniel Donabedian ·

Celtics Pistons prediction

NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Pistons prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/6/2023

Aidan Cotter ·

Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons, NBA Trade Deadline

RUMOR: Saddiq Bey the ‘most gettable’ Piston ahead of trade deadline, but there’s a catch

Colin Gallant ·

Brown is shooting the ball incredibly efficiently from inside the three-point arc thus far — his current 58.3% two-point percentage is the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

Don’t expect the Celtics to have any problem beating the Pistons on Monday, with or without Brown. After all, the Pistons own a 14-40 record, the worst in the Eastern Conference and the second-worst in the league. But with regard to the question, Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight vs. the Pistons, the answer is maybe.