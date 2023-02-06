The play of Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown was one of the team’s few bright spots against the Phoenix Suns on Friday. He scored 27 points — on 9-for-21 shooting from the field — grabbed eight rebounds, dished out four assists, and came up with three steals in the 106-94 Celtics loss. So when the Celtics visit Little Caesars Arena to play Jaden Ivey and the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, every Celtics fan under the sun will surely want to know: Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight vs. the Pistons?

Jaylen Brown injury status vs. Pistons

The Celtics have Brown listed as questionable for Monday’s showdown due to a non-covid illness, per a tweet from CelticsBlog’s Keith Smith. Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain), Luke Kornet (left ankle sprain), and Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) will all sit out for Boston.

Jaylen Brown, 26, is in his seventh year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Celtics franchise. He’s averaging 27.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.5 blocks across 47 appearances this season.

Brown is shooting the ball incredibly efficiently from inside the three-point arc thus far — his current 58.3% two-point percentage is the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

Don’t expect the Celtics to have any problem beating the Pistons on Monday, with or without Brown. After all, the Pistons own a 14-40 record, the worst in the Eastern Conference and the second-worst in the league. But with regard to the question, Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight vs. the Pistons, the answer is maybe.