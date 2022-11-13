Published November 13, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets.

Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”

After seeing Tsai’s statement, Brown quickly responded on Twitter and raised alarm on the remarks, saying “This response is alarming for multiple reasons.”

While Jaylen Brown didn’t go into detail about the reasons why he finds Joe Tsai’s comments “alarming,” it should be noted that the Celtics guard has previously shared his opposition on the conditions of Kyrie Irving’s return to play.

“I’ve been talking to Kyrie. I’ve talked to Adam, I talked to Tamika, I’ve talked to pretty much everybody about this situation,” Brown said earlier in the week. “But I’m expecting the NBPA to appeal the suspension from Brooklyn. The terms, etc., that went into his return. The terms for his return, they seem like a lot, and a lot of the players expressed discomfort with the terms.”

Considering that Tsai just hinted that Irving isn’t going to be playing any time soon, it isn’t really surprising that Brown had a concerned reaction to it.

It remains to be seen how the NBPA will react in the latest development on Irving’s situation, but it’s unlikely they are going to take it sitting down.