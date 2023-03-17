Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Jaylen Brown admits he has experienced being treated poorly as a Black athlete in Beantown, but he is not generalizing all Boston Celtics fans.

Brown shared this problem during an interview with Sopan Deb of New York Times, noting that there is definitely a part of the Celtics fanbase that doesn’t want to see Black athletes like him to use their platform to make a change and improve the community.

The Celtics star, of course, has learned to block all the nose out and just focus on what truly matters.

“I have, but I pretty much block it all out,” Brown said when asked if he was ever treated negatively by Boston fans, similar to what other athletes who played for the Celtics experienced before. “It’s not the whole Celtic fanbase, but it is a part of the fanbase that exists within the Celtic Nation that is problematic. If you have a bad game, they tie it with your personal character.

“I definitely think there’s a group or an amount within the Celtic nation that is extremely toxic and does not want to see athletes use their platform, or they just want you to play basketball and entertain and go home. And that’s a problem to me.”

It is not only on the court where Jaylen Brown experienced issues that comes with being a Black athlete. He also noted that even starting a business or buying a house comes with its adversities for people of color like him.

Indeed, there’s a lot of work that needs to be done to break the barriers of racism in the community. Clearly, though, Jaylen Brown is not giving up on the mission to eradicate it–even with some Celtics fans trying to stop him.