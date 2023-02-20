The Boston Celtics have a dynamic duo in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, arguably the top duo in the NBA. Behind the star duo’s play this season, the Celtics sport the best record in the NBA at 42-17. Being able to play alongside another superstar isn’t always the easiest thing to do, but Brown and Tatum appear to have made it work. Ahead of his second NBA All-Star appearance on Sunday, Brown spoke about his role with the Celtics and fitting alongside another dynamic talent in Tatum.

“When you see team dynamics, there’s nothing wrong with doing your job on the team,” Brown said. “Throughout my career, I’ve learned to be and play the role that’s needed for me to play and I think that’s part of why success has been able to happen. Being able to humble yourself and be like yeah I know I can be something somewhere else, but it’s no problem being a great team guy and winning here in Boston.”

This season, Jaylen Brown has been averaging a career-high 26.5 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals with shooting splits 48.7 percent shooting from the field, 33.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.9 percent from the free-throw line. Likewise, Jayson Tatum has been averaging a career-high 30.6 points per game, 8.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals with shooting splits of 46.4 percent from the field, 35.7 percent from the three-point line and 86.4 percent from the free-throw line.

The Celtics are looking for their second straight NBA Finals appearance and first championship since the 2007-08 season.