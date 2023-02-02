The Boston Celtics have been one of the top teams in the NBA this season and that’s largely in part to their star duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The pair have easily been the best duo in the NBA this season and they’re a big reason why the Celtics have a strong chance at getting out of the Eastern Conference and getting back to the NBA Finals. They led the Celtics to an absolute thrashing of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday and Tatum outscored the Nets by himself, 18-16 in the first quarter. The duo made history too becoming the first pair of teammates to have each scored at least 25 points in the same game 27 times before the All-Star break as per ESPN’s Stats&Info Page.

Behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics have the best record in the NBA at 37-15 and are in first place in the Eastern Conference Standings. For a team that faced some uncertainty at the beginning of the season following the season-long suspension of head coach Ime Udoka, the Celtics have responded in a big way.

Coming into the game against the Nets, Tatum was having an MVP-caliber season as was recently voted in as a starter in the All-Star game. He has been averaging a career-high 31.1 points per game, 8.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from the three-point line. Brown has been averaging 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from the three-point line.