Fresh off a 26-point effort in the Celtics 110-107 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday night, Jaylen Brown will miss Boston’s Monday night game at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

Brown helped steer the Celtics to the huge road win over the previously streaking 76ers. He made an array of shots, including taking the ball into the lane and confronting huge center Joel Embiid on the way to the basket. Despite giving away height and significant weight, Brown made key baskets when the Celtics needed them most.

Running mate Jayson Tatum would hit the eventual game-winning shot, but the All-Star Game MVP struggled through much of the game. As a result, Brown took much of the offensive responsibilities and put them on his own shoulders.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brown will miss the Knicks game for reasons listed as personal, and it seems likely that he will be replaced in the lineup by Derrick White. According to the Celtics’ injury report, White is listed as probable with an ankle sprain.

White is the only Celtic who has played in every game this season. He was especially effective when Brown missed several games due to a previous facial fracture. Since returning from that injury, Brown has been wearing a protective mask.

There is no word if Jaylen Brown will also miss Boston’s Wednesday night home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brown is averaging 26.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game this season, and he is shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 77.7 percent from the free throw line.