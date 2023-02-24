The Boston Celtics have been the best team in the NBA this season behind the play of their star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Both players were recently named to the All-Star team and they even had a fun back and forth duel in the fourth quarter that got NBA Twitter out of their seats. In the Celtics first game out of the All-Star break on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers, Tatum and Brown combined for 61 points in a win. With each player dropping at least 30 points, they now have nine games this season when they’ve both reached that mark. That places them behind only Shaq and Kobe for a duo that has scored at least 30 points each in the same game as per ESPN’s Stats&Info page.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have each scored 30 points in the same game 9 times this season, including tonight's win over the Pacers. Over the last 30 years, the only duo to record more such games in a season is Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal (10 in 2000-01, 12 in 2002-03). pic.twitter.com/NIFY7pbXXX — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 24, 2023

Jayson Tatum was named to his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance and was voted in as a starter. This season he has been averaging a career-high 30.6 points per game, 8.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals with shooting splits of 46.4 percent from field, 35.7 percent from the three-point line and 86.4 percent from the free-throw line. Jaylen Brown was named to his second All-Star appearance and has been averaging a career-high 26.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals with shooting splits of 48.7 percent from the field, 33.1 percent from the three-point line and 77.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Shaq and Kobe won three straight NBA championships together and made it to the NBA Finals four times in five years. Tatum and Brown made it to their first NBA Finals last season and are hoping to make it back this season.