The Los Angeles Chargers added an intriguing talent to their backfield over the offseason when they signed former Pittsburgh Steelers star running back Najee Harris to a one-year contract worth $5.25 million.

Harris will be among the players to watch on the side of the Bolts in the upcoming Chargers training camp, though his status for that has been put to question following an eye injury he sustained during a fireworks accident on July 4.

Although there is uncertainty about his status, Harris can be expected to be on the field to join the Chargers in the training camp, based on what Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network recently reported.

“I think some questions regarding Najee Harris' availability is fair,” Rapoport said on Monday. “My understanding of where he stands is he is not expected to miss significant time. Now, there was a fireworks incident. It does sound like there's been some damage. Superficial was the word that his agent Doug Hendrickson used.

But from what I understand, this is someone who will be on the field sooner rather than later and is not expected to miss games. There's certainly some people close to Najee Harris who are not as fortunate during what sounded like an unbelievably scary, scary situation. As far as Harris goes, specifically, his injuries are considered relatively minor. Should be back on the field soon.”

The Chargers expect more than just availability on the field for Harris, who was selected 24th overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Steelers.

With their top two rushers in 2024 no longer on the team (JK Dobbins is now with the Denver Broncos while Gus Edwards is a free agent), the Chargers are counting on the former Alabama Crimson Tide star to lead their attack on the ground. Harris, however, is not without competition, as Los Angeles took a running back in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft in North Carolina Tar Heels product Omarion Hampton.

Should Harris need more time away from the field to deal with his injury, Hampton could take advantage of his absence and boost his chances of winning the RB1 role in 2025. Harris, however, has not missed a game since turning pro.

Harris has rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons in the NFL, thus far. In 2024, he had 1,043 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 263 carries through 17 games.