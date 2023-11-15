Mavs superstar Luka Doncic took issue with the functionality of the New Orleans Pelicans' NBA In-Season Tournament court

The Dallas Mavericks fell 131-110 to the New Orleans Pelicans in their NBA In-Season Tournament matchup on Tuesday night, in a game where the Mavs were outmatched all night.

Pelicans Jordan Hawkins and Brandon Ingram each scored 25 points in their team's win, but the big story was the playing floor.

Mavs star Luka Doncic had serious complaints about the quality of the playing surface – the specially laid floor that the NBA is using in all 30 arenas during the In-Season Tournament. Doncic didn't hold back when asked about the floor by Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News:

“I mean, outside of all the colors, the court today was really bad. It was really slippery. And then some places the ball didn't really bounce. So, you know, if we're going to have these courts, we're going to make sure it's a stable court so you can play on it. Like in Dallas, you know? So, we had to change it.”

While it's true that both teams played on the same court and it's no excuse for a Mavs loss. There have been questions about the wisdom of shipping in special courts to be installed only for certain games.

The Mavs were desperate for a win after starting the In-Season Tournament with a loss to the Denver Nuggets. They did bounce back with a convincing win against the Clippers that helped them make up some margin-of-victory points, but the loss Tuesday night against the Pelicans has significantly hurt their chances.

There isn't much time for the Mavs to complain, however. They're back in action Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards.