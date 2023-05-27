Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Boston Celtics are two wins away from becoming the first team in National Basketball Association history to come back from an 0-3 deficit to win an NBA Playoffs series — and ahead of a critical Game 6 on the road against the Miami Heat, Jaylen Brown is confident.

“The more games that we win, the more the fans talk about it, the more the coaches start bringing it up in the locker room saying it’s possible, and it can be done, and we believe too,” the Celtics superstar said ahead of Saturday night’s contest at the Kaseya Center, according to NBC Sports Boston.

“We believe that, one, that we’re the better team in this series, and we haven’t played liked it. But two, that it’s our destiny to be able to make it to the next level. History is at our doorstep and we’ve got to respond.”

Admittedly, the Celtics have been the much better team after falling into what seemed like an insurmountable hole after losing the first three games of the Eastern Conference Final.

Boston rolled over Miami in Game 4, 116-99, before winning Game 5 in commanding fashion in front of the home crowd at TD Garden. It’s looking more and more like Game 6 could decide the series, with Jaylen Brown’s team gaining confidence and momentum the longer the series goes.

Still, teams that fall into an 0-3 hole are 0-150 in NBA history, and Boston still has an extremely difficult task ahead of them in front of what is sure to be a raucous crowd at the Kaseya Center on Saturday.

This is a team that is used to elimination in the NBA Playoffs, though; the Celtics have played four elimination games, two against the Heat, and two against the Philadelphia 76ers, and won them all.

The Heat will be looking to try again to become the second No. 8 seed to reach the NBA Finals in the current format, which dates back to 1984.

The Celtics, as Jaylen Brown said, will be looking to rewrite the history books and become a team of destiny by winning four straight games for the first time in NBA history.