The Boston Celtics are fighting to stay alive in the NBA playoffs. After falling to the brink of elimination in their Eastern Conference Final series against the Miami Heat, the Celtics have won the last two games of the series and will have an opportunity to tie the series in Miami Saturday night. Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have led the team’s comeback.

In NBA history, there are 7 players to reach 1800 career playoff points before the age of 27: ⭐️Kobe Bryant 2694

⭐️LeBron James 2578

⭐️Tony Parker 2300

⭐️Jayson Tatum 2191

⭐️Kevin Durant 2109

⭐️Magic Johnson 1872

⭐️Jaylen Brown 1866 (via @statmuse) pic.twitter.com/ra8yiPMXNs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 26, 2023

The Celtics nearly always follow the lead of their star players. Tatum is a volume scorer and he got the comeback started with an explosive performance in Game 4 of the series. Brown can also fill it up, and his combination of athleticism and skill often drives Boston’s success.

Both Tatum and Brown have reached an incredible level of postseason success. Both players have exceed the 1,800-point mark in postseason action before they have reached the age of 27. The only other players on that list includes Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Tony Parker, Kevin Durant and Magic Johnson.

Still, it’s clear that neither Celtics star has made individual glory their priority in the postseason. The Celtics reached the NBA Finals last season before losing to the Golden State Warriors, and they are desperate to “make good” this year. If that is going to happen, the Celtics will have to become the first team in NBA history to overcome a 0-3 deficit and win a playoff series.

In the history of the league, 150 teams have fallen behind by 3-0 margins, and none of them have been able to win the series.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are hoping the Celtics will be the first team to execute that achievement.