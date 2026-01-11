The Chicago Bears’ stunning Wild Card comeback against the Green Bay Packers did more than extend their season, it further cemented the growing connection between quarterback Caleb Williams and rookie tight end Colston Loveland.

After the 31-27 win, Williams offered his strongest public praise yet of Loveland, framing it as validation of the Bears’ controversial draft-night decision to select the tight end with the No. 10 overall pick. Sitting in context of months of outside skepticism, during the post-game press conference, Williams made it clear the organization never doubted the choice.

“We got a home run with him,” said Caleb Williams. “That’s something coach said the other day to me. We were sitting in his office, and now everybody goes back to draft night and asks, ‘Why did we get Colston Loveland? Why did we do this? Why did we do that?’ And it’s Colston Loveland, you know what I mean? That’s who he is. He’s one of the hardest workers on the team. He’s there late, he’s there early. His body language when he’s on the field — all of that. I’m excited for what’s to come. I’m excited for what we’ve got to show over these next couple of weeks. And then what’s to come in the future — our trust, our bond, seeing different route concepts, being able to see different defenses, and honestly just being on the same page 99% of the time. I’m excited.” .

The endorsement capped a season-long evolution for Loveland. Early in the year, his impact was limited, in part due to a missed game with a hip issue. At that point, his modest production, 11 catches for 116 yards, fueled questions about whether Chicago should have gone in a different direction in the draft.

That narrative flipped in November. Loveland’s breakout against the Cincinnati Bengals, where he posted seven receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns, marked the turning point. From there, he emerged as Williams’ most reliable target, finishing the regular season leading the Bears with 58 receptions and 713 receiving yards, while tying for the team lead in six touchdown catches.

Loveland’s playoff performance against Green Bay reinforced that growth. He delivered a 137-yard outing, highlighted by key chunk plays like Williams’ 22-yard strike to him that helped swing momentum during Chicago’s historic comeback.

As the Bears prepare for the Divisional Round at Soldier Field, Loveland’s rise has become central to their postseason identity. With Williams’ trust growing and defenses forced to account for him, the rookie tight end now looks positioned to be a defining piece.