The Dallas Cowboys suffered through a disappointing season in Brian Schottenheimer’s head coaching debut. The Cowboys missed the playoffs for the second straight year, finishing second in the NFC East with a 7-9-1 record.

Dallas’ season went off the rails early as Jerry Jones chose to trade Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers rather than pay the star pass rusher. The team never recovered from the move. And Cowboys fans were reminded of the blunder when the 2025 All-Pro selections were announced on Saturday.

Parsons earned first-team All-Pro honors in his debut season with Green Bay. However, the Cowboys didn’t have any players make first-team All-Pro, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. It’s the first time in five years the Cowboys didn’t have any first-team All-Pro players.

George Pickens makes second-team All-Pro in Cowboys debut

Dallas did have three players make second-team All-Pro this season. George Pickens was selected for the honor in his Cowboys debut. And special teamers Brandon Aubrey (kicker) and KaVontae Turpin (kick returner) joined Pickens on the second team.

Article Continues Below

This is Pickens’ first All-Pro selection. Aubrey has one first-team and two second-team selections. And Turpin added a second-team nod after making first-team All-Pro in 2024.

Pickens enjoyed a breakout season with the Cowboys after the Pittsburgh Steelers traded the wideout to Dallas in May. The fourth-year receiver set new career-high marks in receptions (93), yards (1,429) and touchdowns (9).

Pickens finished with the third-most receiving yards in the league. But Puka Nacua, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Ja’Marr Chase beat him out for first-team All-Pro honors.

Despite a stellar season with the Cowboys, Pickens received criticism for his effort after he disappeared for multiple games while Dallas was fighting for a playoff berth. He enters free agency this offseason and will become one of the league’s top-paid wideouts, assuming the Cowboys don’t franchise tag him.

Dak Prescott bounced back from an injury-shortened 2024 campaign and finished third in the NFL with 4,552 passing yards. He was fourth with 30 passing touchdowns. However, Prescott failed to make first- or second-team All-Pro. MVP frontrunners Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye were the quarterbacks selected this season.