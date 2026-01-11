The Green Bay Packers’ season came to a stunning and painful end on Saturday night, and the fallout has already sparked questions about what comes next for one of the NFL’s traditionally stable franchises. After watching a commanding lead disappear in a 31-27 Wild Card loss to the Chicago Bears, attention quickly shifted from the field to the future of head coach Matt LaFleur.

In the immediate aftermath, quarterback Jordan Love was asked directly during the post-game press conference about the uncertainty that often follows a season-ending collapse, and Love acknowledged the reality of the situation while stopping short of fueling speculation. However, when it came to LaFleur specifically, Love left no ambiguity about his stance.

“Yeah, I’m not going to jump to any conclusions or anything, but we’ll see what happens going forward. That’s the case for every end of the season going into the offseason, that’s always the case,” Love responded cautiously. “So we’ll see what, if anything, comes forward…Yeah, definitely I think Matt should be the head coach, I got a lot of love for Matt. I think he does a great job. That's it.”

Green Bay entered the fourth quarter with a 21-6 advantage, only to unravel as Chicago surged back with a dominant second-half performance. The Packers allowed 25 fourth-quarter points, part of a 28-6 Bears run that flipped the game and ended Green Bay’s postseason hopes for the second straight year before the divisional round.

The show of support came as LaFleur himself declined to address whether he expects to return next season, adding to the uncertainty. While LaFleur is under contract through 2026, extension talks could become complicated given Green Bay’s recent playoff struggles.

Despite 76 regular-season wins in seven seasons, one of the best starts in NFL history, his postseason record now sits at 3-6, a troubling trend that will be evaluated closely by team president and CEO Ed Policy during his first offseason overseeing football operations.

As the Packers head into a pivotal offseason, Love’s endorsement may carry weight. Whether organizational stability prevails or significant changes loom, Green Bay now faces defining decisions that could shape its direction well beyond 2026.