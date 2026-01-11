The Chicago Bears’ rivalry with the Green Bay Packers reached another boiling point on Saturday night, and head coach Ben Johnson made sure no one missed how much the moment meant.

Chicago erased another deficit to stun Green Bay 31-27 at Soldier Field in the NFC Wild Card round, extending a Cinderella postseason run and ending the Packers’ season in dramatic fashion. While the comeback itself was historic, the Bears’ largest postseason rally and their biggest comeback ever against Green Bay, Johnson’s postgame comments added an extra layer of tension to an already heated rivalry.

Johnson acknowledged after the game that emotions got the better of him, something he rarely shows publicly. He explained that comments coming out of Green Bay earlier in the week did not go unnoticed inside the Bears’ locker room.

“There was probably a little bit more noise coming out of their building up north to start of the week — which we heard loud and clear, players and coaches alike. So this one meant something to us.” said Ben Johnson, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

That edge was evident moments after the final whistle. While postgame handshakes are standard across the NFL, Johnson’s interaction with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was anything but routine. The two exchanged a lightning-quick handshake at midfield, continuing a pattern that has developed between the NFC North rivals.

It wasn’t the first time their meetings lacked warmth, but it may have been the shortest yet. Each encounter this season has grown increasingly brief, reflecting the growing animosity between the two sidelines.

Johnson has never hidden his disdain for Green Bay. From his introductory press conference as Bears head coach to Saturday night’s playoff win, he has consistently emphasized how much beating the Packers matters to him and his team. It took three meetings this season for Chicago to secure two wins, but Bears fans are unlikely to complain given the stakes.

The victory sends Chicago into the second round of the playoffs with another home game awaiting, while also reinforcing a shift in power within the rivalry. For Johnson, it was more than just a win, it was a statement.

And with the Bears’ postseason journey still alive, the message to the rest of the league is clear — Chicago is no longer playing nice, especially when Green Bay is on the other sideline.